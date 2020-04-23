#togetherapart Intaglio Etching Workshop

Have you been searching for a portable, inexpensive medium to expand your creativity and skills? Intaglio etching might just be the thing! In this class, you will learn the craft of etching with Maine artist Tim Christensen. Tim is known for his detailed and beautiful drawings on porcelain vessels and sculptures. In 2018 he travelled the world via containership and documented his travels and surroundings using a different, more portable medium, intaglio etching on plexiglass plates.

#togetherapart Intaglio Etching students will be mailed everything needed to create a beautiful etched printing plate: prepared plate, etching tools, sandpaper and a prepaid, pre-addressed return envelope. Students will meet with Tim for a 2 1/2 hour workshop (from the comfort of their location using Zoom) to design and etch a beautiful plate with Tim’s detailed and thoughtful guidance (and, perhaps a few tales from his travels). Then, using the envelope provided, students will return the etched plate to Tim, and he will print three archival, embossed, final prints using his press, and, finally, he will return the plate and prints to each student.

When

Tuesday, May 12 | 10am – 12:30pm

or

Sunday, May 17 | 10am – 12:30pm

Fees

MCA Member: $70

Non-MCA Member: $85