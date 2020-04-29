Yoga for Craft Artists

This free (for MCA Members) 60 minute virtual class is designed just for artists. Being a craft artist can be wonderful and fulfilling, but it can also take a toll on our physical bodies, emotions and spirit (Covid-19)! Join fellow artist and MCA member Becky Wright for an hour of gentle and mindful movement with breath, focusing on relieving tension in the neck, shoulders and back. You do not need to be an experienced yogi or be super flexible to feel successful. Practice from the comfort of home!

Where:

Your home! We will send you a link to Zoom.

When:

Thursday, May 7,

4:30-5:30pm



What to wear/have:

-Comfortable clothing to exercise and move easily in.

-Yoga or exercise mat, or plan to practice on a rug or blanket.

-Blanket that can be folded up a few times to sit on.

-A pillow from your bed or a few throw pillows.

Cost:

MCA Members: Free

Non-Members: $15

Instructor Bio:

Becky is a potter and owner of Becky Wright Pottery in South Portland. Her personal yoga practice helps in preventing injury from the physical demands of her craft and to deal with the emotional stress that a small business often brings. Becky is a 200 hour registered yoga teacher with extra training in Trauma Informed Yoga and is also certified in Yin Yoga.