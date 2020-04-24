SOURCE+BUY: Mask edition

Natalie Reed Fine Jewelry

Fine jewelry inspired by the beauty of Maine's coastline.

Perry Home Naturals

Handcrafted, small-batch, custom blend, aromatherapeutic eye pillows, sachets and room & linen sprays made in South Paris, Maine.

Mae in Maine

Simple and classy rope designs for the home made in Freeport, Maine

Ellipsem Jewelry

Ellipsem Jewelry creates high quality handmade jewelry designed to be lived in.

Valerie Paul

Watercolor prints inspired by the “sea” of life.

Amphitrite Studio

Natural, versatile and timeless goods for body and home designed and sewn in Midcoast Maine.

SoulShine Soap Company

Maine made, small batch, plant-based bar soaps, laundry soaps, and personal care items.

Catherine Worthington | Earth Tones and Fish Bones

Original painted pieced and stitched Textile Art for your home or as a unique gift made in Brunswick Maine

Stephani Briggs Luxury Jeweler

A luxury jeweler, creating one-of-a-kind and bespoke jewelry that transforms into intimate objects of engagement. Email stephani@stephanibriggs.com or call 207-775-6244

Lively Accents

Maine made jewelry and gifts featuring Maine stones, genuine sea glass, themed and customizable jewelry.

S.E. Hall Furniture & Design

Custom furniture maker with a line of kitchen ware and home decor products.

Allison McKeen

I make bright, playful, and textured block printed goods (tea towels, etc) that explore shape, pattern, and color.

Chickenscratch

Hand fabricated narrative mixed media jewelry & objects.

Thirdlee & Co.

Coastal inspired fiber art and décor, handcrafted in Mid Coast Maine.

NISA Jewelry

I design and craft nature-inspired collectible pieces, rich in delightful details, for people who seek beauty and a deeper connection to our natural world.

Textured Porcelain

Maine Inspired textured ceramics made for everyday use.

Beedandy

Handcrafted all natural products for body, bath & home.

JAK Designs

Lightweight hand-loomed knitwear made in Kennebunk, Maine and artisan made gifts

j.e. paterak jewelry

Unique designs for unique people. Contemporary jewelry inspired by nature & built by hand.

Maggie Bokor Jewelry

Organic elegant fine metal jewelry handmade in midcoast Maine

Doles Orhcard Box Shop

Offering a beautiful array of wooden gift boxes, ornaments, and other keepsakes that incorporate rich colors and inspiring imagery - designed and built to last at our small shop in Southern Maine.

Herself Clothing

Small batch, ethically made, natural fibers, made in Maine.

Meryl Ruth

Ceramic and fiber teapots utilizing various styles and techniques.

Willy Wires

Making colorful and fun contemporary pieces using precious metals, recycled metals and glass beads in Belfast, Maine.

Earth Metalworks

Earthy and rustic mixed metal and torch fired enamel jewelry and accessories for men and women.

Jennie Blue

Original illustrations printed on 100% cotton tea towels, here in Maine.

The Potter's House

Beautiful and Classic stoneware pottery for the home and table made in Litchfield, Maine

WingedPrints

Unique printed textiles and cards made with hand-carved wood blocks here in Maine.

Strong Arm Bindery

Solid one-month planner built from four weekly spans; letterpress printed with fills and frames on bright white cover stock for legibility, then folded and bound for durability.

DMG Designs

High-quality jewelry & homewares; hand forged in sterling silver, copper and gold. Inspired by nature and the traditions of fine craft. Individually crafted in Portland, Maine.

Suzanne Anderson Yikes Studio Enamels

Casual contemporary enamel jewelry.

Adrian King Pottery

Toasty and happy hand made pottery for the every day use made in Portland, ME

Inside Firewood

Visually and tactilely appealing objects carved from Maine hardwoods.

Purplebean Bindery

Hand-bound, one-of-a-kind journals, notebooks and sketchbooks.

Squirrel's Nest Jewelry

Minimalist Jewelry, Handmade in Freeport, Maine, Free Shipping on Orders $35+

Helene Farrar Art

Richly textured beeswax paintings of Maine's landscape and critters.

Modernmaine

Modern lighting, made in Maine.

Tim Christensen Porcelain

Sgraffito Porcelain, and Creative Practice distance learning solutions.

Ocean Fire Pottery

Handcrafted, wheel-thrown stoneware that combine elements of the earth to create functional art that inspires joy every day.

Bonnie Bishoff J.M. Syron

One of a kind jewelry and wall sculptures shining with exuberant color and pattern. Collaboratively made in Maine by 2 minds and 4 hands. Innovating designs with polymer clay, metals and wood.

Emily Shaffer Studio

Clean, modern, versatile, jewelry designed and made in Belfast, ME.

Painted Turtle Illustration / Firefly Sky Design

Tees, greeting cards, prints: We believe in the power of words and images to uplift, inspire and connect us, and everything is designed and printed in Maine!

Mermaid Meadow

Illustrative artworks of the land and sea on reclaimed wood, paper and fabric.

S. Cole Designs

Contemporary enameled jewelry and bowls.

Becky Wright Pottery

Colorful handmade pottery for the table, kitchen and home decor made in South Portland, ME.

Lisa Gent Handcrafted Jewelry

Jewelry that is timeless while being current from Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Everyday Pottery

Functional stoneware pottery for everyday use.

Stephanie Sersich

Handmade glass beads and jewelry.

Handmade Papers Gallery

Handmade papers, custom lampshades, handbound books, custom invitations, working studio for 20+ years in Brooklin, Maine

Wicks Forge

During this time of physical distancing, stay connected to friends and family the old-fashion way, with a personalized letter opener made in Maine. Use promo code "THANKS10" on our Etsy page for a 10% discount.

Paige Carter Designs

Canvas Floorcloths - Whimsy, Function & Custom Design

Lulu Ceramics

Handcrafted and custom pottery for home and table made in SoPo Maine

Jackie Haines Jewelry

Distinctive, one of a kind, hand fabricated studio jewelry.

Ash Cove Pottery

Practical and functions stoneware pottery handmade in Coastal Harpswell, Maine.

North Cove Design

Contemporary and traditional furniture and home accessories.

Crafts by Cris, LLC

Unique, keepsake pebble art hand-crafted using stones, sea glass/pottery, driftwood,seashells and other natural treasures, collected throughout Maine.

Malibu Maine

The Maine Birthday Book: A children's book and keepsake celebrating the wildlife, geography, and magic of Maine.

Island Designs

Our own designs self-embossed on paper and copper, wide range of sizes and prices.

Bunting Hill Arts

Contemporary collectible jewelry pieces in lampwork glass and metals with an emphasis on organic and textural designs.

Let's Go Children's Books

Four bright, happy illustrated books for children using hand-painted papers that are collaged.

Patty Bolz - Designer / Goldsmith

Using traditional goldsmithing techniques, Patty Bolz merges ancient and contemporary aesthetics in her high karat gold jewelry; blending function and form to create her distinctive pieces.

Elizabeth Levi Pottery / Elizabeth Louden Pottery

Colorful porcelain tableware, handmade in Bath, Maine.

Scottish Lion Wrought Iron

Hand forged iron functional home accessories made in Bristol, Maine.

Cathy Heinz Designs

Maine Village Weaver

Handwoven lovely throws and home textiles made in Bristol, Maine.

Erica Moody | Fine Metal Wares

Metal serving wares of mostly brass, copper, steel, and wood. Hand-forged & fabricated lovingly in Erica's barn studio in Waldoboro, Maine. To help take care of each other, I'm offering free shipping and 10% of all sales are being donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Arcibello Studio

Unique, archival handmade books with fine papers, fabrics and embellishments for your ideas, writing, painting, sketching, drawing, musing and collaging of imaginings and memories.

The Acadian

Maker of fine pens and heirloom leather goods.

Kreg McCune Pottery

Pots handcrafted to be a part of your everyday.

Mainemaiden

Faux Fur Hats ,Gloves, and Collars created in Topsham, Maine.

Kit Clark Furniture

Offering a full line of exquisitely crafted & nature inspired furniture.

Puzzle Mountain Glassworks

Stained glass art created in the mountains of western Maine inspired by nature and found objects.

AP Curiosities

Curious ceramics and jewelry inspired by nature's playfulness.

Tina Dinsmore Fine Jewelry

Custom design jewelry using recycled precious metals and fair trade stones, bridal and repair service available in my shop located in South Portland.

33 By Hand

Design studio in Portland, Maine creating rugged stylish pieces that thrive in the woods and on the street.

Bentley Art

Hand built ceramic sculptures for your urban garden in Portland, Maine.

Tyler Gulden Ceramics

Handmade pottery for the table. Functional . Durable . Beautiful . Everyday

Pretty Flours

Individually block printed textiles and paper goods. Each a unique work of art, inspired by the natural beauty of Maine.

Gola Glass, LLC

Sculptural and functional kiln-formed glass.

Janelle Delicata

Sterling and fine silver jewelry embellished with gold Keum Boo, wearable every day or for special occasions, made in Blue Hill, Maine

Rebecca May Verrill Ceramics

Cheerful pots for your Colorful Life. Rebecca crafts each unique functional piece using earthenware, her signature leafy cutouts and layered surface design. Made in Portland, Maine

Gordo Glass

Original blown glass art.

Maine Shellware

We create jewelry and home goods utilizing, reclaimed mussel, lobster, clam and abalone shells. Made in Bangor, Maine